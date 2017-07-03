Education briefs, July 5-7 | ParkRecord.com

Library seeks feedback on website design

The Park City Library is looking for feedback from the community as it plans a redesign of its website. According to information posted on its website, parkcitylibrary.org, the library has started the initial process of a redesign and wants to hear opinions about the current website and ideas for the new one. Submissions are anonymous and the survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete. A link to the survey is available at the library's website.

Children encouraged to read over summer

The Summit County Library is encouraging children to read over the summer vacation with a reading challenge. According to the library's website, youseemore.com/summitcounty, children earn stickers for meeting reading goals that they choose. When they get 10 stickers, they can receive a small prize from the library. Students who earn 50 stickers receive a large prize for completing the challenge. Children can go to one of the library's branches to get a reading record and stickers kit, or they can print off a reading record from the library's website.

New dean named at University of Utah

The University of Utah has named Elaine Clark the new dean of the College of Education. According to a press release, Clark has been a professor in the Department of Educational Psychology for more than 30 years and has been chair of the department for six years. She replaces Maria Franquiz. "I am honored to have this unique opportunity to work with the outstanding faculty and staff in the college," she said in the press release. "The College of Education is a significant contributor to ensuring that all children with varied backgrounds, needs and abilities have access to a high-quality education, including one that provides effective academic, social, emotional and mental health supports."