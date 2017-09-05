Education briefs, Sept. 6-8

Students can participate in FBI Teen Academy

Summit County students can apply to participate in the FBI 2017 Teen Academy, which is set to be held from at the Salt Lake City field office Oct. 20. According to a press release, students must fulfill a number of requirements to participate. They must: be a U.S. citizen, reside in Utah, be currently enrolled in an accredited high school in Utah, maintain a grade-point average of at least 2.5, be aged 16 to 18 on Oct. 20 and complete a 500-word essay about why they're interested in attending the Teen Academy. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be held during the UEA break, so students will not miss class. For more information, or to apply, visit http://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/saltlakecity/community-outreach-1. Applications are due to Melissa Adams at madams2@fbi.gov by Sept. 15.

Seniors should fill out financial aid requests

High school seniors who intend to go to college or technical school next fall should fill out applications for federal student aid, called FAFSA, beginning in October. According to a press release from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, the applications determine whether students are eligible for federal grants and student loans and must also be completed to qualify for scholarships. Students are encouraged to apply even if they think it's unlikely they'll qualify for federal aid. To apply, students can go to fafsa.gov.

Dyslexia awareness nonprofit seeks help

Park City READS, a nonprofit that aims to raise awareness about reading disabilities like dyslexia within the Park City community, is accepting applications for its advocate program through September 10th. Selected participants will complete training through The Dyslexia Training Institute and provide professional advocate services to local families. Those interested can email parkcityreads@gmail.com. This program is supported by a grant from the Park City Community Foundation. For more information about the nonprofit, visit parkcityreads.org.