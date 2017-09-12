Education briefs: Volunteers needed for Red Apple Gala

Volunteers needed for Red Apple Gala

The Park City Education Foundation's annual Red Apple Gala will take place this Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets are sold out, but volunteers are still needed leading up to the event. If a school signs up for at least eight shifts, it can earn $500 for its PTO. Plus, one volunteer will win a $100 gift card. Community members can also participate by purchasing opportunity drawing tickets for a Pedego Electric Bike. The event typically raises over $300,000 for Park City schools.

New English and GED Prep classes offered

Park City School District will offer adult English classes every Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Park City Learning Center. Classes are $40 each and run from Sept. 18 to Nov. 15. They range from beginner to advanced levels. Free childcare is also provided. When attending the first class, students are asked to bring a document with their current address to ensure residency. A Spanish high school completion and GED preparation class will be offered Tuesdays at the Park City Learning Center and Thursdays at the Summit County Library from 5 to 8 p.m. Classes are $40 and run all year.

Board of Education requests feedback for strategic plan

The Park City Board of Education will host its first Strategic Planning meeting on Oct. 2, and members want to hear everyone's voice. Students, parents and community members are invited to attend and share opinions about the district's vision and goals for the next five to seven years. The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blair Education Center at the Park City Hospital.