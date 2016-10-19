Juvenile charged as investigation into teen deaths continues | ParkRecord.com

The Summit County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a juvenile as a result of the Park City Police Department investigation into the deaths of two 13-year-old boys who died unexpectedly in September, the police department announced Wednesday.

The boys, Grant Seaver and Ryan Ainsworth, best friends, were found dead within days of one another at their respective homes last month. Police have been investigating whether the boys died of overdoses, possibly from U-47700, a synthetic opioid sometimes referred to as pink. Phil Kirk, a Park City police captain, said Wednesday that police are still waiting for the results of toxicology reports from the state medical examiner to determine the causes of death, however.

The police investigations into the deaths are ongoing.

A press release failed to specify what charges the juvenile is facing. The Summit County Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Police initially identified overdoses as a possibility due to the close timings of the boys deaths and because they had been talking with their friends about dangerous substances on social media.

Search warrants filed in 3rd District Court in Silver Summit revealed that two other teen boys had allegedly shipped a drug they later said was U-47700 into Park City from China. They allegedly had the package containing the drug sent to the house of a friend, a juvenile girl, then distributed the substance to two other friends.

The warrant did not state whether Ainsworth or Seaver received drugs from the boys.

Kirk, citing the ongoing investigation, declined to provide additional details. Police were not saying whether the juvenile facing charges is one of the teens involved in shipping the drugs to Park City.