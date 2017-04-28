Kaplan to resign from Park City Board of Education | ParkRecord.com

Phil Kaplan, who announced earlier in April that he was resigning as president of the Park City Board of Education, now has plans to step down from the board altogether.

The Park City School District announced the move Wednesday evening. In an interview Thursday, Kaplan said he had a change of heart after initially committing to stay on the board for the long-term when he resigned the presidency. He intends to remain in the position through the end of the school year, after which the district will be tasked with finding his replacement.

"This is a great time to make a transition, and I think the district will be able to find somebody very strong to (fill the role)," he said. "There are some great people that live here."

Kaplan did not specify the reason for his departure beyond describing it as a personal matter that requires much of his time. He said, given that, he felt he would be unable to devote enough of his attention in the coming years to the role, which goes far beyond attending public meetings a few times a month.

"It's a volunteer role that is extremely time demanding," said Kaplan, who was elected to his first full term in November after replacing another board member mid-term in 2015. "I would like to free up the opportunity for someone else who can put in the kind of time and effort that it requires."

Representatives from the district declined to comment.

As of Friday morning, it was unclear when the school board will begin the process of replacing Kaplan, which will involve interviewing qualified candidates. The board typically meets infrequently during the summer, ostensibly providing enough time to ease in a new member. However, the person ultimately chosen will step in during a critical time, as the board is juggling a number of high-profile initiatives that will reshape the school system, such as changing school start times and a large-scale facilities project that includes an expansion of Park City High School and a new building for fifth- and sixth-graders.

Kaplan expressed confidence that his departure will carry few negative effects for the board.

"It's a very traditional transition point for school board members to step down at the end of the school year," Kaplan said. "… The board can make a selection before the summer for somebody to do their homework and (get ready). It just makes sense to do it this way for the sake of having a smooth transition for the district."