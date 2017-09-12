Park City Day School holds ceremony on Sept. 11 anniversary

Elementary students at the Park City Day School participate in a flag ceremony Monday in honor of the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. According to a press release, the ceremony also served as a thank you to local emergency personnel. Brad McCutcheon, lower school director, spoke about the role emergency services play in the community, and the school thanked emergency personnel for their willingness to put others before themselves. Members of the Park City Fire District Station 35 and a Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy attended the ceremony.