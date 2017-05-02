Student to Student | ParkRecord.com

As this school year comes to a close, current seniors will be eager to leave for college, while juniors prepare to take their place as the new and improved senior class.

The fact that I'm going to be a senior in less than two months is crazy to me. Just to think that 12 years ago, I walked through the doors at Trailside Elementary School ready to start my first day of kindergarten. With my frizzy curls and enthusiastic personality, I was eager to begin what would be the next 13 years of my life.

Going into my final year of high school will be exciting yet emotional. I am ready for what the future holds, but at the same time, I will miss everything in Park City. This is where I grew up. All my best childhood memories were made here, and leaving that all behind will be difficult.

Although it's hard to think about leaving, it's reassuring to know that I still have one more year in Park City, and I intend to make it a great one.

Becoming a senior has many perks. For one, seniors rule the school. Everyone will be looking up to the class of 2018, so it's our job as role models to set the example. And, of course, tease the underclassmen.

Another advantage is that most of our pre-requisite classes are completed, so that gives us the opportunity to have more freedom when it comes to scheduling. You can either have a bunch of parent releases and spend more time out of school or you can take advantage of the many diverse class options and explore your interests.

At Park City High School, junior Sabine Caplin shared her thoughts on becoming a senior next year.

"I'm most looking forward to having more free time to do things outside of school that I currently don't have the time to do," Caplin said.

Personally, I'm most excited about attending Homecoming week as a senior. Not only is Homecoming a fun week filled with activities and school spirit, but a tradition at Park City High School is that all the seniors get to wear camouflage on the day of the football game. Wearing camouflage as a senior is a big deal, and if underclassmen choose to wear camouflage, there will be consequences.

Although senior year is a time of excitement, it's not all fun and games.

Senior year is a first look into adulthood and future plans. This is the year where students should start making choices on what they want to do with their lives, whether that is going to college or finding a job.

Seniors start applying to colleges as early as September, and that is something that makes me nervous. The place you choose to go to college is going to be your home for the next four years or more, and the factors that must be considered before choosing a college are immense. My fear is that I will go to a college that is not right for me, so that's why it's important to take time senior year to make a good decision

The stress of applying to college can be overwhelming. Nowadays, colleges have become more selective and that causes high school students to be more competitive when it comes to academics and extracurricular activities. So if you have your heart set on a certain school I suggest you work hard and do everything to make yourself diverse, also make sure you have backup schools.

I asked my classmates Alex Lambries and Haley Pitou what they like most about being seniors and what they will miss when they leave high school.

"I like being able to help the underclassmen because I've been through everything that they’re going through regarding school," Lambries said. "I know the best strategies for test taking and I know the work methods of many teachers".

"I'm going to miss the friends that I've grown up with because next year half of them are going to college across the country, and it'll be weird not seeing them every day," Pitou said.

Since next year will be our final year of high school, it is important that we make the most of it. After going to school with the same people for 13 years in the same small town, this will be it. I hope everyone will indulge themselves in the full high school experience, which includes: joining clubs, going to school dances, participating in spirit week and supporting our team at sports games. This will be our last chance to come together before we all go our separate ways.