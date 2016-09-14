Suicide attempt after student deaths sparks concern | ParkRecord.com

A 15-year-old friend of two Treasure Mountain Junior High School students who died early this week was hospitalized Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, prompting police and school officials to urge parents to be on alert for signs of suicidal thoughts in their own children.

The teen, who attends Park City High School, is expected to recover, said Captain Phil Kirk of the Park City Police Department at a press conference Wednesday. Officers are still investigating the incident but believe the student may have overdosed on Tylenol.

According to Ember Conley, superintendent of the Park City School District, the teen was in the “inner circle” of friends with two 13-year-old students who died in recent days. Grant Seaver was found dead Sunday, while Ryan Ainsworth was discovered Tuesday morning. The investigations of those deaths are also ongoing, and no causes had been determined, but Kirk said police are exploring whether the three students were involved in a suicide pact.

The incidents have caused officials to take strong action in an attempt to ensure the safety of other students. Conley characterized the situation as a crisis and said a phenomenon called suicide contagion, in which people at risk for self-harm show increased suicidal tendencies after they’ve been exposed to suicidal behavior, can occur at schools following a string of student deaths.

The district activated its “crisis team” in response to the deaths of the 13-year-old students, using school counselors and resources from Valley Behavioral Health and the Utah State Board of Education to provide counseling for students. Conley said officials have worked to identify at-risk students and assign counselors to meet with them.

On Wednesday, officials were still trying to determine what relationship, if any, drugs played in the deaths of the 13-year-old boys. Police officers were still awaiting toxicology results from the medical examiner’s office to determine why the boys died, but Conley said there was reason to believe experimental drugs were involved.

Police found no evidence of drugs at the scenes of the deaths, but Conley said the boys were involved in social media discussions that mentioned experimental drugs. She added that the district confiscated the school-issued computers of other students engaged in those discussions to find more information.

While it was still unclear whether the teen boys died from overdoses, officials on Wednesday continued to raise concerns about a new drug called pink, a synthetic opioid often crushed into powder form and snorted. According to police, the drug, which is marketed online specifically to teenagers, can be 70 times more deadly than the narcotic fentanyl.

Officers believe the drug has made its way to Park City.

“I don’t think these young people realize they’re dealing with such a powerful drug,” Kirk said.

In response, officers conducted locker searches on the Kearns Boulevard campus. Conley said a white baggy containing a drug was found Tuesday at Treasure Mountain Junior High during a targeted locker search. She did not identify the drug but said it contained methamphetamines.

On Wednesday, police used K9s to perform full sweeps of Park City High School, the Park City Learning Center — and both parking lots — as well as the junior high. It’s unknown whether the K9s can detect pink specifically, but Kirk said they recognize other opioids, so they may be able to sniff out the drug. Conley said this is not the first time police have searched the schools with K9s.

Kirk added that police are trying to identify whether anyone is distributing pink in Park City.

Attendance at Treasure Mountain Junior High was normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, despite the news of the boys’ deaths and of the 15-year-old’s apparent suicide attempt. Conley said the best thing for students in times of crisis is for them to continue going to school to maintain a sense of normalcy.

Officials on Wednesday also rolled out a smartphone app for Park City students to use to come forward with information about drugs or potentially suicidal students. The app, called SafeUT, allows students to send anonymous tips to school principals, and also lets at-risk students speak with crisis therapists.

Conley said officials are relying heavily on information from students and that their willingness to be forthcoming in recent days has been encouraging.