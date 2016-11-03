VIDEO: Christian Center looks for Live PC Give PC support on Friday | ParkRecord.com

Among more than 100 Summit County nonprofits participating in Friday’s Live PC Give PC community-wide day of giving, the Christian Center of Park City is hoping for strong support.

The Center is known for helping hundreds of seasonal workers get established each year, as well as providing an essential safety net for families who may be struggling to put food on the table, find housing or receive referrals to other services.

Park Record intern Emily Billow talked to Max Ventura, a member of the Christian Center’s staff about the variety of services the organization provides.