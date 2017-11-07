Election results roundup from around Summit County
Preliminary election results from races decided Tuesday night in Summit County include:
- City Councilor Andy Beerman wins Park City mayoral race with 1,318 votes (54.51 percent), besting former three-term Mayor Dana Williams, who had 1,100 votes (45.49 percent).
- Incumbent Tim Henney (1,592 votes, 39.91 percent) and Steve Joyce (1,493 votes, 37.43 percent) win City Council seats over Josh Hobson (551 votes, 13.81 percent) and Mark Blue (353 votes, 8.85 percent).
- South Summit School District bond fails with a vote tally of 1,167 against and 939 for.
- Coalville: With 180 votes, Trever Johnson bests Tyler Rowser, who garnered 123, in the mayor’s contest, while Cody Blonquist and Rodney Wilde Robins earn spots on the City Council.
- Kamas: Matt McCormick (284) beats Kevan Todd (181) for the mayor’s office. Allen McNeil and Gary Walker win the City Council contest.
- Oakley: In the mayoral contest, Wade Woolstenhulme (254) tops Ronald Bowen (236), while David Edmunds and Steve Wilmoth win City Council seats.
- Francis: Byron Ames (304) tops Lee Snelgrove (87) for mayor’s office. Shana Fryer and Trilby Cox prevail in City Council race.
- Henefer: Kay Ritchins wins mayor’s office. Matt Shill and Denton Fawcett take City Council seats.
- Peter Keblish and Larry Finch earn seats on Service Area No. 3 Board of Trustees.
- Craig Fry defeats Jackson Coleman for a seat on the South Summit Fire District board.
