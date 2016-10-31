 Evan McMullin, presidential hopeful, plans campaign stop in Park City | ParkRecord.com

Evan McMullin, presidential hopeful, plans campaign stop in Park City

Evan McMullin, the independent presidential candidate making a strong bid in Utah, plans to appear in Park City on Monday afternoon for a campaign stop.

The McMullin campaign said in an online posting he will attend the Howl-O-Ween event on Main Street, a popular parade of dogs in costumes. Main Street is expected to be jammed with people and their pets as well as others celebrating Halloween.

The campaign wants people to dress their dogs in McMullin shirts, the posting said.

The appearance would be a rare stop by a presidential candidate in Park City so close to Election Day. There have been a series of White House hopefuls visit the city over the past decade-plus, primarily on fundraising trips. They earlier visits have typically occurred in the early days of a campaign, prior to a candidate becoming a party nominee, though.

