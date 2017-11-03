Firm acquires Mayflower parcel near Deer Valley Resort

Extell Development Company announced Friday the acquisition of the Stichting Mayflower parcel of land neighboring the Deer Valley Resort. Over the past year, New York-based developer Extell has worked with Stichting Mayflower Mountain Fonds and Stichting Mayflower Recreational Fonds, Netherlands-based companies, to acquire the over 2,300 acres of Mayflower land in Wasatch County, just west of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Highway 40. This acquisition, coupled with Extell's Blue Ledge parcel, which consists of 40 acres north of the Mayflower land, is anticipated to provide a platform for a new resort village and ski improvements.

"The combination of these two prime parcels, in close proximity to the Deer Valley Resort and the Jordanelle State Park recreational area, offers a unique opportunity to create a year-round master-planned luxury resort destination, including, and perhaps, most importantly a new ski portal and alpine village," said Van Hemeyer, vice president of acquisitions for Extell.

The development on the Mayflower and Blue Ledge parcels will be developed in multiple phases spanning three decades.

"A strategic phased approach will allow us to meet market demands with new inventory and improvements ensuring that we do not outpace absorption, while managing our capital needs accordingly," said Gary Barnett, president of Extell."

Extell has been working with Deer Valley Resort and ski engineering firm SE Group on possible additional mountain improvements, including new ski pods, lifts, day-skier amenities and day-skier parking. Extell's master plan will ultimately provide over 1,000 acres of new ski terrain and mountain recreation land.

"A new village at the base will require comprehensive planning and execution. It will take significant time, staffing and money and Extell, one of the country's premier development companies, can deliver it," said Mike Ostermiller, Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) board member. "This major development will create many new jobs and a ski portal inclusive of new lifts, snowmaking and day-skier parking for the public and village guests."