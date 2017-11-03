Former NFL player primary suspect in suspicious Park City death

Former NFL player Anthony Darnel McClanahan is the primary suspect in the suspicious death of his wife in Park City Thursday morning, the Summit County Attorney's Office said in a press release Friday.

McClanahan, 46, was arrested and charged Friday in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City on an unrelated first-degree felony count of child kidnapping, according to court documents.

As of 5:45 p.m. Friday, McClanahan had not been charged in relation to the death of his wife, who the release identified as Keri McClanahan, of Arizona. The release stated she died of knife wounds to the throat. She was 28.

Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said at a press conference Thursday that police were notified of the death, which happened in a third-floor room at the Park Regency hotel on Prospector Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when a man believed to be the victim's husband — later identified as Anthony McClanahan — flagged down an officer. A 911 call came into the authorities around the same time.

The couple was staying in the room, Carpenter said. Keri McClanahan's body was in bed when officers arrived. Carpenter said Thursday officers were interviewing the man believed to be her husband, later identified as Anthony McClanahan.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, several law enforcement agencies were on scene. Officers were present throughout much of the rest of the day and spent extensive time combing an area cordoned off by police tape for evidence.

According to the release, the Summit County Attorney's Office next week is slated to explore Anthony McClanahan's potential involvement in the death.

A probable cause affidavit filed with the child kidnapping charge states that police believe he is a "substantial danger to others and the community" and also poses a flight risk. The affidavit, filed by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' office, requests a judge not grant Anthony McClanahan bail.

Anthony McClanahan played for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL after an illustrious collegiate career at Washington State.