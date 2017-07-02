<b>FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS</b> | ParkRecord.com

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS
Special event schedules for Park City and Oakley celebrations
July 2, 2017
Park City's Fourth of July celebration
- 7 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at City Park.
- 8 a.m.: Cole Sport Fun Run
- 11 a.m.: Parade from the top of Main Street to City Park
- Afternoon: Rugby matches, barbecue, live music, children's activities at City Park
- 5:30 p.m.: Live music, food and fireworks at Park City Mountain Resort
Text PCEVENTS to 888777 for real-time event impact and transportation information.
Oakley's Fourth of July celebration
- 7 a.m.: Oakley Fun Run 5k begins at Oakley Recreation Complex, 4300 N. State Road 32 (Preregistration 6:30 a.m.)
- 10 a.m. Parade: State Road 32 and Center Street in Oakley
- 11:30 a.m.: Patriotic Program followed by barbeque
- Noon: Jr. Rodeo Sign-up and kids activities
- 8 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo followed by fireworks at the Oakley Recreation Complex, 4300 N. State Road 32
For rodeo tickets, race registration and more information: http://www.OakleyCity.com