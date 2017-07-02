 <b>FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS</b> | ParkRecord.com

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

Special event schedules for Park City and Oakley celebrations

Park City's Fourth of July celebration

  • 7 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at City Park.
  • 8 a.m.: Cole Sport Fun Run
  • 11 a.m.: Parade from the top of Main Street to City Park
  • Afternoon: Rugby matches, barbecue, live music, children's activities at City Park
  • 5:30 p.m.: Live music, food and fireworks at Park City Mountain Resort

Text PCEVENTS to 888777 for real-time event impact and transportation information.

Oakley's Fourth of July celebration

  • 7 a.m.: Oakley Fun Run 5k begins at Oakley Recreation Complex, 4300 N. State Road 32 (Preregistration 6:30 a.m.)
  • 10 a.m. Parade: State Road 32 and Center Street in Oakley
  • 11:30 a.m.: Patriotic Program followed by barbeque
  • Noon: Jr. Rodeo Sign-up and kids activities
  • 8 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo followed by fireworks at the Oakley Recreation Complex, 4300 N. State Road 32

For rodeo tickets, race registration and more information: http://www.OakleyCity.com