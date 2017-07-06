Fourth of July Parade Winners | ParkRecord.com

Fourth of July Parade Winners
July 6, 2017
Big Business
- Montage Deer Valley
- Wasatch Brew Pub
- Stein Eriksen Lodge
Small Business
- Wish
- Park City Animal Clinic
- Silver Mountain Spa
Children’s
- Park City Sailing Association
- The Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy
- Black Diamond Gymnastics
Schools/Nonprofits
- Park City High School Marching Band
Most Creative
- Park City Mountain Vail Resorts
Special Mention
- Docere Clinics
Best of Show
- Switch Back Sports
Most Environmentally Sustainable
- Park City Municipal Corporation — Electric Bus
- Pedego Electric Bikes