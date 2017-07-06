 Fourth of July Parade Winners | ParkRecord.com

Back to: News

Fourth of July Parade Winners

Big Business

  • Montage Deer Valley
  • Wasatch Brew Pub
  • Stein Eriksen Lodge

Small Business

  • Wish
  • Park City Animal Clinic
  • Silver Mountain Spa

Children’s

  • Park City Sailing Association

  • The Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy

  • Black Diamond Gymnastics

Schools/Nonprofits

  • Park City High School Marching Band

Most Creative

  • Park City Mountain Vail Resorts

Special Mention

  • Docere Clinics

Best of Show

  • Switch Back Sports

Most Environmentally Sustainable

  • Park City Municipal Corporation — Electric Bus
  • Pedego Electric Bikes