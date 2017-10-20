Here’s what is going on in Summit County courts

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Oct. 16, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Tyler Maxwell Knight, 27, of Englewood, Colorado, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. The court ordered him to pay a $1,400 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kaycee Simpson, 43, of Kamas, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is Dec. 4.

Alfredo Pena-Acosta, 35, of Heber City, entered a guilty plea to graffiti violations, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to pay a $350 fine, complete 24 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Tyrone J. Calvin, 39, of Tooele, was sentenced for the offense of theft, a second-degree felony. The court imposed a one-to 15-year sentence at the Utah State Prison.

David Wayne Thomas, 48, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of attempted criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to serve five days jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Travis Gregory Mann, 35, of Wanship, was sentenced for the offenses of attempted aggravated assault and criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed him on probation with Summit County Probation for 36 months, and ordered him to serve 21 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jessica Ann McCamey, 24, of Provo, had her probation revoked and she was sentenced for theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to five-year sentence at the Utah State Prison to run consecutively with a Utah County case.