Idaho earthquake jiggles parts of Summit County

In Summit County the vibration was so subtle that residents who did notice it were hesitant to identify it as an earthquake. But a quick check with the United States Geological Survey website confirmed it.

At 5:20 p.m. Saturday, an earthquake was detected near Soda Springs, Idaho. Subsequent earthquakes in the magnitude range of 2.5 to 5.3 ml were continuing through Sunday afternoon with a 3.2 ml event reported 5.5 miles east of Soda Springs at 3:10 p.m.

According to the Idaho State Journal, about 51 separate quakes had been detected as of mid morning Sunday but no damage or injuries had been reported. The paper characterized the event as "the strongest earthquake to hit the region in years." It was reportedly felt by "tens of thousands of residents" in the area.

According to the Journal, "The quakes were felt as far away as Logan and Ogden in northern Utah and Arimo, Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, Blackfoot and Springfield in Southeast Idaho."

In Summit County, residents reached out on Facebook to confirm their suspicions. Reports came in from Snyderville, Pinebrook, Moose Hollow, Deer Valley, Old Town, Park Meadows, Wasatch County. One reader noted that a rocking chair began rocking on its own. Another one posted that he felt it and "My family thought I was nuts.. After seeing the USGS confirmation online, another viewer posted, "Omg- thought I was crazy! So felt it!!"