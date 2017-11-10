Interim principal announced at Park City High School

The Park City School District announced Friday that Kathleen Einhorn will be the interim principal at Park City High School. Einhorn will fill the role of the current principal, Bob O'Connor, who the district announced on Nov. 8 would be taking a personal leave.

Although no specifics were disclosed as to O'Connor's leave, Superintendent Ember Conley said in a district newsletter that it is not because of any wrongdoing. The time off was requested by O'Connor and he is asking for privacy.

"As you can imagine, these changes are emotional, and our primary focus is to maintain stability in the high school for our staff and students," Conley said in the newsletter.

Einhorn, who has served as both a high school principal and an elementary school principal, said that her stepping into the role made the most sense. Both assistant principals at the high school are great, she said in an interview, but they are new to the school.

Einhorn is the associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the district, and she will continue to work in that role as she takes on the new responsibilities.

"There are certain parts of my job that I will continue doing, and that's what I'm trying to parse out," she said. "What do I feel like I need to keep a handle on and what can I let go of?"

She also announced her retirement for the fall of 2018 after working in education for 34 years. While interim principal of the high school, she hopes to give the district ample opportunity to begin searching for a replacement for her regular position.

"She will be a wonderful mentor to the assistant principals and her knowledge as an instructional leader will be of great assistance to our teachers and students," Conley said in the newsletter.

Einhorn said she is excited to be in the principal role again, especially since she will be working with students she met while serving as principal of Trailside Elementary School. For 24 years, she worked for the Department of Defense schools in Germany; Fort Benning, Georgia; and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, according to the newsletter. She also has 20 years of administrative experience and has worked in her current position for three and a half years.

Einhorn sent a letter on Friday afternoon to parents introducing herself and will be hosting a meet and greet on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the high school's library.