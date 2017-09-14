Kamas Police Department still searching for at-large suspect

The Kamas Police Department is still actively searching for a man who led several law enforcement agencies on a manhunt earlier this week throughout the Kamas Valley.

At around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, officers with the Kamas Police Department stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 100 North and 100 East after recognizing the passenger, Tyler Robertson, age 20, who has several outstanding warrants related to burglary charges, according to Chief Brad Smith.

As the vehicle stopped, Smith said Robertson "jumped out of the car and fled on foot." He said the driver of the vehicle, who he did not identify, was cooperative and is not currently facing any charges or citations.

Officers with the Kamas Police Department, with the help of several outside agencies, including the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol and the U.S. Forest Service, actively searched for Robertson until nearly midnight. The Department of Public Safety provided air support. At one point, Robertson was spotted by a private citizen near the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Service station on Center Street.

"We are still looking for him," Smith said. "We don't suspect he is still in the area because he kind of comes and goes, but we are confident we will be able to locate him. His family is from Kamas, but he doesn't necessarily have a place to stay so he is kind of transient right now."

Smith's advice for Kamas residents was to keep houses and cars locked. He added, "It helps deter crime anyways." He asked that anyone with information about Robertson's whereabouts to contact the Kamas Police Department at 435-783-4344.

"We don't consider him dangerous to the general public," Smith said. "I know there have been a lot of rumors that have been circulating in the Kamas area. There was a rumor that he is in possession of guns, but we don't have any information that he is. We don't consider him a threat. His charges through us are for burglary."

Smith described Robertson as Caucasian, 5'9", 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He said Robertson has short hair resembling a buzz cut.