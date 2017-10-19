Lehi man rescued after plummeting down steep embankment in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

A 22-year-old man from Lehi had to be rescued Wednesday night after he plummeted nearly 200 yards down a steep embankment while hiking with family members in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

At 7:07 p.m. Thursday, Summit County's Public Safety Dispatch Center received a report that a man had fallen near King's Peak and sustained severe head injuries, including a possible broken leg, according to Lt. Andrew Wright, with the Summit County Sheriff's Office. He said King's Peak, which is considered the highest point in Utah with an elevation of 13,528 feet, is one of the few areas in the Uinta Mountains with cellphone coverage.

Members of Summit County's Search and Rescue team responded to the call and immediately requested air support because of the steep terrain, Wright said.

The Utah Air National Guard sent a Black Hawk helicopter to help hoist the victim up the embankment. Helicopters were also sent by the Department of Public Safety and Intermountain Healthcare. The rescue took nearly five hours to complete.

"The operation was pretty challenging," Wright said. "After the National Guard was able to hoist him up, he was transported in a helicopter down to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley. He is said to be in fair condition."

Wright emphasized the importance of recreating with at least one other person, adding "The outcome definitely could have been different."

"It was cold up there, with spots of snow," he said. "It was also getting dark. We could have had a more tragic outcome if he wasn't with people who were able to call us and get him out of there."