LIVE: Local election news: school board, county council, Props 9&10 and more…. | ParkRecord.com

LIVE: Local election news: school board, county council, Props 9&10 and more….
November 7, 2016
Follow The Park Record’s live stream as local campaigns wrap up and the votes are counted. We will be including Facebook posts, Tweets and moderated comments focusing on Park City and North and South Summit school board races as well as the Summit County Council and state races. We will post results and reactions from the candidates, updates from regional news sources and from YOU. Add your input by tagging online comments with #ParkCityVotes.