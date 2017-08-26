Mabel Sundstrom celebrates 103rd birthday

Park City centenarian Mabel Sundstrom recently celebrated her 103rd birthday with family and friends at Roots, formerly known as Charlie's Corner. Mabel was born Aug. 20, 1914, to Mils and Flossie Larsen, in Elkhorn near Victory Ranch. Where the Jordanelle Reservoir and the Provo River meet. Mabel likes to remember that at the age of 8, she was baptized in the Provo River.

Mabel moved to Park City in 1931 where she met her future husband, Albert Sundstrom. They were married on Christmas Day in 1932.

Mabel still lives in the Park City home they shared as newlyweds, and according to a family member, her choice of vacation destinations this year was Yellowstone National Park.