Marketplace: Mountain Land Physical Therapy aims to keep Park City in top shape (with video)

David McGill was a sports-obsessed student who knew he wanted to pursue a career in the medical field. And as a college basketball player, he made an observation that changed his life.

Physical therapists, he noticed, get to spend a lot of time around sports and the people who play them.

McGill's path became clear. And now, he is practicing in a community as passionate about sports as he is. He's the director of Mountain Land Physical Therapy, which he said was founded in Park City and recently opened an office in Kimball Junction after an extended absence from the area.

He said Park City, an active town whose residents can often be found on the trail, field and ski slopes, is a perfect place for the kind of services he offers at Mountain Land.

"What better job than to help people meet goals and help them feel like they've achieved something?" he said. "So it's a really fun job from that perspective. And I love understanding the mechanics of (athletic activity). I apply it to my biking and skiing and hiking and basketball and all that. It all fits really well for me."

Mountain Land specializes in running, in particular, McGill said, offering evaluations for runners recovering from injury or simply wanting to become more efficient in their movement. In September, the company will host the Mountain Land Running Summit, bringing together the field's leading researchers and specialists in Park City for two days.

Athletes, however, are far from the only people Mountain Land serves. McGill said the clinic's scope encompasses a range of typical physical therapy services, such as treating elderly patients, workers recovering from injuries on the job and people getting back on their feet after a medical situation.

"I don't want people to think that all we do is the sports stuff," he said. "That's a fun population, but it's just as exciting to see an elderly person come in here who thinks their life is on decline and there's no turning back meet their goals and realize, 'You know what? This doesn't have to be that way for me.'"

The company also treats maladies that many people don't initially associate with physical therapy, like jaw problems, dizziness, vertigo and poor balance.

"Not a lot of people know that physical therapy can help with that," said McGill, adding that seeing patients with a wide variety of issues is one of the perks of the career. "When you think of physical therapy, you think of, 'Oh, I hurt my knee.' Don't get me wrong — we do plenty of that. But it's those other things, which are fun to treat, that people don't necessarily understand that we do."

In Mountain Land, McGill said Parkites are getting a company established throughout the western U.S., where it operates 37 locations. But in many ways, opening a clinic in Park City is a return to the roots of the company, which was founded here 30 years ago.

However, Mountain Land is starting with a clean slate in town because many doctors in Summit County aren't familiar with the company, despite its history and presence in the Wasatch Front.

From McGill's perspective, it's an opportunity for the brand to make a strong first impression in a town with several other reputable clinics.

"(Mountain Land has) a lot of great clinics in the valley, but when it came to people asking if we had any in Park City, the answer was always, 'No,'" he said. "It's always nice when you can say, 'Yeah, we've got a clinic there, as well, and here's who you can go see.'"

McGill is confident Parkites will quickly embrace Mountain Land because its mission aligns with Park City's values. The company, which is owned and operated by physical therapists, sincerely cares about its patients and does everything it can to provide them with the best possible treatment, he said.

"There are a lot of companies out there that don't put that focus into what they are and where they want to go," he said. "They're building the brand they want it to be and making sure every clinic embodies that and follows those core values, which I appreciate."