Marketplace: The Parker Premier photo booth open for business

At the beginning of last year, Natalie Fine worked for a media company in New York and dreamed of a way to return to her hometown of Park City to continue her passion of photography. Inspired by the popularity of Airstream trailers in the Catskills of New York, she combined the concept with wedding photography to land upon the idea of The Parker Premier, a photo booth/wedding prop.

"Plus, I always wanted an Airstream," she said.

Fine launched her business in April after moving to Park City last fall and, so far, sales have been fairly steady, she said.

Fine's Airstream includes a photo booth, where guests can take photos with various props, as well as a lounge area both inside and outside the trailer. It can also be converted to a bridal suite for the first part of the evening or be rented for engagement photos prior to the wedding, she said.

The quest for her trailer began in "a lot of Airstreams in the middle of nowhere" in Kansas last August. Fine spent the next nine months in overalls with a mechanic who specializes in Airstreams in Heber City. She learned the ins and outs of her trailer while installing new floors, adding heating and lighting and painting the interior.

"It was totally gutted and gross and disgusting inside, so I knew it was going to be a project," she said. "I was laying floors the day before my first event."

After a successful launch with the Park City Chamber/Bureau, she continued to be involved with local events, like Savor the Summit with Riverhorse Provisions, as well as several weddings.

While Fine wants to remain a local business, she also recognizes that she is missing out on a large portion of the wedding market by only serving Parkites. She is also trying to reach potential clients from Provo and Salt Lake City by participating in events — such as Heber Valley's Fall Festival at the Homestead Resort — that attract people from beyond the area.

Fine, who has attended multiple weddings, finds a similar desire for uniqueness at each one, and hoped to capture that with The Parker Premier.

"People want to be different," she said. "They want something that people will be talking about after."

Anna Marsden of Park City booked a session before renovations on the Airstream even began. She enjoyed having a trailer at her wedding, and said that it added both a social prop and an extra level of décor.

"We loved it," she said. "And we found that a lot of the older guests, like our parents, friends and all of our grandparents, thought it was hysterical. They had never seen something like this before. We have hilarious photos."

Marsden was also glad to take the trailer's blank canvas and make it her own.

"You can dress it up, in a sense, or dress it down," she said. "It can be at a high-end event or a ranch style, low-key, casual thing. Our (wedding) was relatively formal, but once the reception started, it was a fun way to kick back and kind of get the party going. "

Fine hopes to maintain that uniqueness and variability while also providing an engaging aspect to her clients' weddings and events. She also wants to explore other ways to be involved with the community, which is why she is partnering with Nuzzles & Co. to photograph animals up for adoption to raise awareness.

"I want to grow in different areas," she said. "To make it like, 'how are we bettering the community but also working with other businesses?' I'm not just (saying) let's make money and be the biggest photo booth, I want to help different businesses and my business at the same time."

For more information, you can email The Parker Premier here.