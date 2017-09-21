Moose, dead squirrels attract attention in Park City
September 21, 2017
Moose and deer continued to attract attention in Park City last week as people reported sightings to the Park City Police Department, the most recent in a string of cases starching through the early part of the fall.
Some of the cases included:
- Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:29 p.m., a cow moose and calf were seen close to the road on Park Avenue.
- Sept. 16, a bull moose was seen on Wilson Court at 7:52 a.m. The Police Department was told the animal prevented people from reaching their cars.
- Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:40 a.m. a moose was seen on the side of the road on S.R. 224 as it passes the McPolin Farm. The Police Department indicated the animal created a traffic hazard.
- Monday, Sept. 11 at 7:10 p.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road.
- Sept. 11 at 10:25 a.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen in traffic at or close to the intersection of Monitor Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The Police Department in recent weeks has received a string of reports about moose, deer and other wildlife sightings. The police last week also responded to a report of someone finding four dead squirrels on the 1300 block of Deer Valley Drive. They were on a sidewalk, the police were told. The Police Department said an officer who responded found one squirrel carcass. It appeared a vehicle ran over the squirrel, the police said.