New Whole Foods Market Park City to open next month

In less than a month, Whole Foods Market will open its doors at its new location in Canyon Corners, 6598 N. Landmark Drive between Best Western Plus and The Tanger Outlets. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, customers are invited to step into the store, which is more than double the size of the original in Redstone shopping area, said spokesperson Debbie Labelle, Whole Foods Market.

"We saw a need to better serve our community and we felt like a bigger space would enable us to provide more options to our ever-growing community," she said. "We have a lot of wonderful locals that shop here as well as a lot of tourists that are coming from all over the country."

Whole Foods began planning the move from its 23,000-square-foot property and into the 43,000-square-foot location two years ago because of the steadily increasing growth. The company purchased the space in May 2015 and is finishing construction this month.

The new location will have over 200 parking spots, 100 seating areas in the cafe and a bar, the store's first one in Utah. Labelle said that this mountain location seemed like the ideal place to open a taproom. The Silver Mine Taproom, as it will be called, will serve exclusive local beers from breweries such as Park City Brewery and Red Rock Brewing. According to Labelle, it is the flagship location of Whole Foods Market in a mountain town, and she hopes it will serve as a model for future stores.

Whole Foods will also have a Ritual Chocolate Drinking and Coffee Bar, a hand-crafted chocolate store off Bonanza Drive in Park City. Ritual will serve hot beverages such as coffee, tea, and chocolate drinks as well make truffles and bon-bons on site, said Robbie Stout, co-founder and co-owner of the company.

Ritual Chocolate is already partners with Whole Foods, which has been selling its chocolate since 2012. Whole Foods reached out to Stout and co-owner Anna Davies when it decided to open a new location. Both Stout and Davies are excited to have a second, bigger location where they can expand their business to a new demographic.

Recommended Stories For You

"We've been a destination spot for the past two years, so it will be nice to have a location that is a high-traffic area," Stout said.

In keeping with both Ritual Chocolate and Whole Foods Market's mission of partnering with local companies, Ritual will use local vendors for fruit and other ingredients for their new truffles and chocolate flavors. Whole Foods will have over 100 Utah vendors in their store, Labelle said. The new store will also employ 30 to 40 new team members.

On opening day, Whole Foods will have live music as well as giveaways, such as the 2,000 exclusive reusable bags printed with a design from a local artist. Whole Foods is located alongside new MOD Pizza and Christy Sports. Other upcoming retail units and what will soon be 20 affordable housing units are also in the shopping district.

The original Whole Foods Market Park City located in Redstone will close on Sunday, Oct. 15.