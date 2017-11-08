Nonprofits prepare for Live PC Give PC

Parkites, prepare your wallets. It's Live PC Give PC time.

The annual fundraising event helps raise money for the numerous nonprofits from all around the Park City area. The online event, which will take place this Friday, Nov. 10, is coordinated by the Park City Community Foundation. There are several organizations that benefit education in Park City, but here are just a few that are participating.

Park City Cooperative Preschool

From its first year participating in Live PC Give PC in 2011 raising less than $200 to last year raising more than $6,000, the Park City Cooperative Preschool is ready for the growth to continue. Shannon Singer, board member and spokesperson for the school, every year looks forward to the time when the whole community can learn about the school and donate.

The organization provides preschool education with the help of co-op parents who each attend one class every month. The money donated will go toward teacher development.

"All of our money is generally used for sending our teachers to training and seminars to keep us on the cutting edge of child development and education philosophies," Singer said.

Donations raised will also be used for classroom development, and the playground the school is currently constructing at the Park City Library. The natural environment and play-based learning the upgraded outdoor space will provide will increase students' open-minded play, Singer said.

The money will also be used to help keep tuition affordable.

"Without any of these donations and contributions, we really aren't able to do these really cool things and provide such a unique preschool experience," she said.

Winter Sports School

The school, which has participated in Live PC Give PC for six years, is hoping this year to raise the necessary funds to design, build and install Winter Sports School signs on its campus. It has already received $1,500 in grants from John and Kristi Cumming and from Tess Miner-Farra, head of school, but the school hopes to receive at least $1,000 more.

The signs will be placed on Old Ranch Road on the northwest corner of the school's property and at the entrance on Shadow Mountain Drive.

"Given our relatively low profile as a small, independent school for nearly 20 years, and now our relatively new location in this Snyderville neighborhood, we feel 'announcing' our presence in the neighborhood and in the community with a physical sign will help raise that profile and encourage locals to get to know more about us," Miner-Farra said.

Last year, funds were used to install an outdoor sport court on the campus, which will be completed in a few weeks. Miner-Farra said Live PC Give PC helps enrich the whole community while promoting the unique resources Park City has to offer.

EATS Park City

EATS Park City (Eat Awesome Things at School) wants to make food so delicious and healthy at schools that students and parents cannot wait for the lunch bell to ring.

"We sponsor a healthier generation of kids through advocating improved school foods and offering nutrition education programs," said Courtney Caplan, president of the EATS Board.

EATS plans to use the donations it receives from the event to continue to expand programs it currently offers. One of those programs is the cooking classes, which are offered to students from kindergarten through ninth-grade. Elementary schools already have the classes once a month, but there is opportunity for growth at Ecker Hill Middle School and Treasure Mountain Junior High.

Caplan also hopes to implement snack programs at all elementary schools. They currently only exist at McPolin Elementary School. The program provides fresh vegetables to schools a couple of days a week.

A plan to start a food truck, which can host cooking classes and be at EATS events, will move from the backburner to the front as well, Caplan said. After receiving $14,000 last year, she hopes to see EATS reach $20,000 and be near the top of the Live PC Give PC leaderboard in the education section.

PC ALL

After its inception two years ago, PC ALL (Park City Adult Lifelong Learning) every year is getting closer to its goal of becoming a day program for young adults with disabilities over the age of 18. Since state and federal programs stop once disabled adults reach 22 years old, PC ALL helps fill their schedules with things to do, said Leigh Beem, acting president of the nonprofit.

"What we're trying to do is keep them immersed in the community through volunteer, vocational rehabilitation, different events and through all the activities that are in Park City so that they're part of the community as a whole," he said.

In the past, PC ALL has created programs such as farm-to-garden, in which young adults with disabilities garden and make pots at the Kimball Art Center that they then put the plants in and sell. With last year's funds, it began a dance program by partnering with Tanner Dance at the University of Utah.

Donations this year will be used to hire a therapeutic recreation intern and staff at the National Ability Center to help with an after-school program, Beem said. Remaining funds will be used for additional programs.

Donations for these and other nonprofits are being accepted online. The event will end at midnight on Friday, Nov. 10.