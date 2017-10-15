Park City Chamber’s marketing videos recognized as “best idea”

Although Park City is often synonymous with the words "ski town," the city has more to offer than groomed slopes. The Park City Chamber/Bureau decided to showcase the variety of activities in a video series, and the result was a regional award.

The Destination Marketing Association of the West, which represents more than 150 destinations in western North America, named the Chamber/Bureau's initiative the "Best Idea Program" at the association's annual Education Summit in Las Vegas last week. The marketing initiative, called "First Timers," features local hosts who try various activities and record their successes and failures, said Sarah Myers, director of digital content & engagement for the Chamber/Bureau.

"It (is) someone actually trying something for the first time," she said. "Trying to catch a fish and missing it or falling off a paddleboard and just laughing at themselves."

The initiative emerged from a combined effort of Myers, Jim Powell; vice president of marketing; and Emma Prysunka, social and content specialist. The activities featured included bobsledding, fly fishing and fat tire biking, all while the host, previously Makena Hawley and now Ryan Walsh, films with a GoPro.

The videos are meant to be authentic in order to inspire previous ski visitors to try something new and to show that Park City is a year-round adventure destination, Myers said.

"What we're trying to do is shed light on the other activities that you can do," she said. "You don't have to drive for hours to go dog sledding or snowmobiling. They are within 20 minutes of downtown."

The videos also benefit local companies by featuring their business in the videos, tagging them in social posts and providing a link in an accompanying blog on the Chamber/Bureau's website.

Kole Nordmann, marketing manager at Utah Olympic Park, which was featured in the initiative, said the videos gave an honest representation of the experiences and helped to showcase the variety of Park City. The hosts tried the park's ropes course and bobsledding run.

"Especially with our bobsled, that is a video that is really powerful for us," he said. "That feeling when you get off of it for the first time is something that can't be duplicated. To actually show someone getting on it, the entire ride and then showing their reaction as soon as they get off – where you are weak in the knees and you're not really sure what to say. That is exactly what we want to come across."