Park City Community Foundation’s 24-hour donation drive returns

The Park City Community Foundation is once again sponsoring the 24-hour donation drive Live PC Give PC to help spread the word about more than 100 nonprofit organizations.

Starting at 12 a.m. Nov. 10, donations will be accepted here, with a minimum $5 donation required. There is no maximum donation for the event. Last year, roughly $1.74 million was raised during the 24-hour period.

The organizations will receive the full donation, excluding credit card and website fees. The Park City Community Foundation is also offering prizes as additional grants to the nonprofits with the most unique donors.

ReLEAF UTAH

Jason Barto knows trees.

As executive director of ReLEAF UTAH, formerly known as Wasatch Back Trees, Barto is committed to educating Summit County and surrounding communities about the benefits trees provide for not only the ecosystem, but individual health.

"We know it is important to plant trees, but we are also focusing on taking care of what we have and educating people on why we do it," Barto said.

ReLEAF UTAH operates on three different tiers, Barto said, with the first focusing on education for elementary school-aged children. The other two tiers are concentrated on maintaining existing trees and planting seedlings.

The organization plans on using Live PC Give PC to further extend its outreach across the state, and add an additional staffer to better manage volunteer efforts and effectively leverage the organizations' funds for educational programs. It will be the fourth year the organization has participated in the event.

"In the past, it has allowed us to implement other programs," Barto said. "But, we'd like to increase our staffing to better coordinate all of these programs."

In addition to existing programs, such as the adoption and maintenance of local apple trees, Barto said he is hoping to work more closely with the National Ability Center and military veterans to share the benefits of trees with individuals who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Barto and volunteers with ReLEAF UTAH are expected to be at Park City Coffee Roasters, 1764 Uinta Way, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday. He said Live PC Give PC helps raise awareness for all nonprofits in the community.

"I think it creates a strong foundation for nonprofits to grow," he said. "It's almost like we are validated when we are up there with organizations like the Summit Land Conservancy and Park City Community Foundation."

For more information about ReLEAF UTAH, go to this website.

Utah Avalanche Center

The Utah Avalanche Center's mission is simple: keep people alive as they recreate in the backcountry, according to executive director Chad Brackelsberg.

Since 1990, the organization has worked with the U.S. Forest Service to provide avalanche forecasting and weather information to people throughout the state of Utah. The nonprofit was formed to bridge the gap between the Forest Service and backcountry users.

The avalanche center works across nine zones throughout Utah, ranging from Moab to Logan, with education and awareness programs increasing as the number of people in the backcountry continues to grow.

Brackelsberg said events like Live PC Give PC allow the organization to raise the funds necessary to accomplish its goals and increase awareness in the Wasatch Back.

"There are a growing number of people who are venturing out into the backcountry," he said. "This helps us reach those groups. We are not just providing these services for those in the Wasatch Front, but for all of Utah."

The money that has been raised during the donation drive in previous years has directly supported the services the Utah Avalanche Center provides, such as classes and lectures. Brackelsberg said the donations that are received this year will continue to fund those efforts.

"Those costs do increase every year and those needs expand," he said. "We will be using the money for those expanding needs in the Wasatch Back."

Volunteers with the Utah Avalanche Center are expected to be at Starbucks, 1700 Park Ave #101, on Friday between 1 and 3 p.m.

For more information about the Utah Avalanche Center, go here.

CONNECT Summit County

When five parents of children who were suffering from mental health challenges became frustrated with the complexity of accessing mental health services in Summit County in 2016, they banded together to form the nonprofit organization CONNECT Summit County.

The parents felt there was a better way to access services and connect with other families in the community suffering from the same plight, according to Shauna Wiest, executive director.

"We do view ourselves as the people's voice for mental health and substance abuse in Summit County," she said. "We are really considered a community advocacy organization."

Ever since the organization's creation, volunteers have sought ways to establish relationships with other parents, school officials and local health providers, such as Valley Behavioral Health.

"Our advocacy was fundamental to the creation of the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance," Wiest said. "We also believe our advocacy was important for the Summit County Council's decision to make mental health a strategic goal."

Through CONNECT Summit County's community programming and speaker series, Wiest said, the organization creates awareness and transparency about the services that are available. She said the organization is hoping to use the money collected through Live PC Give PC to upgrade its directory of providers to connect those in need with the appropriate services.

"As a young nonprofit, we don't have a lot of money," she said. "A lot of our funding is restricted, but we have been blessed for people reaching out trying to upgrade our mental health resource directory."

Wiest said the organization is working with database developers and plans to execute approximately 20 behavioral health programs in the coming months, in addition to the programming that is designed for adults and seniors. It will include programming that targets youths who struggle with mental health.

"We hope to further normalize the conversation to educate, raise awareness and alleviate the stigma surrounding mental health," she said.

Members of CONNECT Summit County are expected to be at the Park City Municipal Athletic and Recreation Center, 1200 Little Kate Road, between 7 and 10 a.m. on Friday.

For more information about CONNECT Summit County, visit the organization's Facebook page.

Children's Justice Center

For the Summit County Children's Justice Center, it is all about the children.

The CJC supports children who have suffered abuse and their families as they endure the investigative process.

The Children's Justice Center, working under the auspices of the County Attorney's Office, provides child-focused programs where abuse victims under the age of 17 can be interviewed in a setting designed to prevent further trauma. The center operates on the lower level of the Sheldon Richins Building.

The CJC's team is comprised of law enforcement officials, Division of Child and Family Services, victim's advocates, representatives of the Summit County Attorney's Office and medical personnel.

"We really put the child first here in everything that we do," said Melissa McKain, executive director. "Raising this money has been critical in helping us further our mission."

Following the success of last year's Live PC Give PC – the organization raised more than $30,000 — the CJC was able to send its team of professionals to specialized training in San Diego, McKain said. With the donations that it will receive this year, the CJC is looking to hire an on-site trauma-trained therapist, she added.

Antoinette Laskey, the medical director of the Children's Justice Center, said trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapy is a "very structured and incremental processs" in the steps toward a child being able to create a trauma narrative.

"The really amazing thing about Utah is we are really committed to providing the full circle of care," she said. "The CJC is the organization that helps get the kids and their families going down the right track. We are saying we are the experts in this, this is what you need and how you are going to be successful."

McKain said the organization was in its infancy when it first started participating in Live PC Give PC and most of staffers' time was dedicated to educating the public on the CJC's work.

"Since then not only has our donor base grown, but these same donors are being more generous each year in their giving," she said. "Peter and Mary Wright, who give to us each year, were generous enough to donate a $1,000 matching grant. This type of giving from the Wright family speaks to the confidence the public now has in our program. As a nonprofit, nothing is more exciting than that type of validation and support from our community."

The CJC team is expected to be in Kimball Junction on Friday between 7 and 9 a.m. They will also be in front of the Park City Police Department from noon until 1 p.m.

For more information about the Children's Justice Center, go here.