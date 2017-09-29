Park City demolishes onetime Old Town fire station

A Park City-hired crew this week demolished an Old Town building that once served as a fire station, an important step as City Hall readies the land for a municipal housing development.

City Hall acquired the property from the Park City Fire District as it amassed a patchwork of properties along the lower Park Avenue corridor. Park City housed a small number of workers in the building after the acquisition, but leaders envisioned it would eventually be torn down as City Hall prepared to redevelop the parcel.

Heavy machinery was at the site several days as the demolition crew tore apart the building, which was located on the 1300 block of Park Avenue close to City Park. The operator at one point on Wednesday was focused on the southern side of the building. The arm of the heavy machinery repeatedly struck the building, loudly bringing down large pieces each time.

The operator created a pile of rubble steps from where the building was under assault by the heavy machinery. Another member of the crew continuously used a hose to spray water on the building in an effort to prevent a fire. The work started on the back of the building, and for a time the demolition was not visible from the front. The land stretches between Park Avenue and Woodside Avenue.

A large pile of rubble remained on Friday morning. The heavy machinery was loading a dump truck that was part of the removal operation, filling the bed before the truck left the site on Park Avenue.

The former fire station was not considered a historic building, and there was not organized opposition to the teardown or the housing development that is slated for the location. The demolition crew also razed a small garage that was on the back of the parcel. The small garage was not considered historic, either.

City Hall plans to build workforce or otherwise affordable housing at the location, part of an aggressive effort by Park City leaders to expand the inventory of restricted housing inside the city limits. The project is part of what City Hall calls the Woodside Park district. The development involves four houses and four townhouses. The townhouses will each have an accessory residential unit attached that can be used separately from the main residence.

Jason Glidden, the housing development manager at City Hall, said officials plan to publish the bidding documents for the construction in early October. Bids will likely be due by the end of October, he said. Glidden said the construction could start in November, with the crews anticipated to work through the winter. He said City Hall hopes the work is completed in the fall of 2018, followed by sale closings and buyer move-ins by the end of next year.

Park City's elected leadership will likely address project details early in the winter, Glidden said. The mayor and Park City Council at that time will settle on prices and eligibility. Those discussions will be another key step as officials weigh various price points based on the area median income as well as whether there are certain groups like senior citizens and essential employees, such as first responders and teachers, who will be given a preference when City Hall sells the units.

The prices are expected to be well below market prices in surrounding Old Town. City Hall, as an example, recently selected buyers for a housing project on Park Avenue close to the location of the demolition work this week. The prices ranged from $192,153 to $280,291.

Leaders see the housing program as providing a range of community benefits, including ensuring socioeconomic diversity and reducing commuter traffic. Park City launched its housing program years ago as rank-and-file workers became priced out of the resort-driven real estate market, the most expensive in the state.