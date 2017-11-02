Park City election: The other four people on the ballot

Since even before the start of the Park City campaign season early in the summer, it was clear the mayoral contest would be the top of the ticket, literally and figuratively.

The campaign for the mayor's office between former Mayor Dana Williams and Andy Beerman, a current member of the Park City Council, has drawn the most attention of all the political offices and ballot measures in Summit County.

But it is the City Council that wields much of the power in Park City's form of government. With less than a week left before Election Day on Tuesday, and the ballots already distributed through the mail, the four people vying for the two City Council seats that will be decided on Election Day have entered the final days of the campaign without knowledge of their standing with the electorate and little time left to make their case.

There was not a primary election in the City Council campaign since there were not enough candidates to force one. That leaves the candidates attempting to make room for themselves without even a true understanding of their electoral strengths and weaknesses or which neighborhoods they can count on for solid showings. And only one of the candidates – incumbent City Councilor Tim Henney — has a successful electoral history. The other three City Council hopefuls – Steve Joyce, Josh Hobson and Mark Blue – bring diverse backgrounds to the campaign but little name recognition.

Henney is seeking a second term on the City Council. As a member of the City Council, he has joined the other elected officials in pressing issues like housing and City Hall's broad environmental programs. He has said during the campaign the municipal government will address issues related to social justice. City Hall is working on initiatives related to topics like housing, transportation and childcare, three issues that, he has said, impact the affordability of Park City.

Joyce is a member of the Park City Planning Commission, and his service on the panel has been highlighted by the difficult discussions about the Treasure development proposal. Joyce is one of the Planning Commission's most vocal critics of Treasure. In his campaign Joyce has addressed issues like City Hall spending and the role of the Latino population of Park City. He has said the municipal government has borrowed and spent lots of money, questioning the pace of the spending.

Hobson is an environmental activist who was the lead organizer of the March for Science in Park City in the spring. Hobson has campaigned on a platform that is influenced by his environmentalism and other issues that have long been critical to Park City campaigns. He has said Park City loses some vitality when so many members of the work force live outside the municipality and has said decisions made in Park City impact jurisdictions outside of the city limits while those made in outside jurisdictions have effects on Park City.

Blue has repeatedly sought a City Council seat over the past 16 years, attracting marginal voter interest. Blue has addressed issues like housing and the changes in Park City that have occurred over time. He has said there is land outside the city limits for housing projects, but the locations could pose issues since people living there would not be eligible to vote in City Hall elections. He has also said he worries about youngsters and drug abuse.

Ballots must be returned with a postmark of no later than Nov. 6. They may also be placed in drop boxes. More information is available on the state election website, and the election page on the County Courthouse's website. City Hall has also posted information on the Park City municipal website.