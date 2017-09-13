Park City Film Studios sold as part of lawsuit settlement

After a lengthy lawsuit, a new owner is directing the action at Park City Film Studios.

According to a press release, Park City developer Gary Crandall, who helped finance the studio, recently settled litigation against Greg Erickson, the project's developer, giving Crandall and his two sons, Ryan Crandall and Matthew Crandall, ownership of the property. The financial terms of the settlement agreement were not disclosed.

The lawsuit, filed in 2015, stemmed from an alleged arrangement between Erickson's firm, Quinn's Junction Properties, LC, and Quinn Capital Partners, LLC, controlled by Gary Crandall, during the construction of the studio. According to the lawsuit, the sides agreed that Quinn Capital Partners would receive equity in Quinn's Junction Properties, a share of management ownership at the film studio and an eventual 75 percent interest in the part of the property where commercial space would be built in exchange for money to revive the project after work on it stalled in 2014.

Originally filed in 3rd District Court at Silver Summit, the sides settled the lawsuit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, according to court documents.

In an interview Wednesday, Erickson said the resolution of the litigation was “an amicable settlement for both parties,” but admitted that it will be hard to move on from the project he brought to fruition.

“There’s both a sense of difficulty in seeing that, but on the other hand we’re moving forward in other areas,” he said, adding that he believes the film studio will ultimately be successful.

Gary Crandall said that his family intends to rename the property "Utah Film Studios" as part of the settlement agreement, while the release notes it will also allow them to move on from Park City Film Studios' "checkered past." The studio has long been controversial in Park City, and its construction was plagued by delays and financing problems. It served as the filming location of the 2015 ABC drama "Blood & Oil" and a handful of other projects, but has also suffered periods of apparent inactivity.

Crandall said his family took over operation of the studio in April. Since then, it attracted the upcoming Paramount Network drama "Yellowstone," starring Kevin Costner, which has been filming around the Park City area in recent weeks.

"We did the negotiations with the 'Yellowstone' people to get them there," Crandall said.

In addition to the studio, the Crandalls acquired 25 acres of adjacent commercial property in the settlement, according to the release. The family intends to eventually build a hotel and office space at the site, but does not have a timeline for the completion of the projects.