Park City flags down a stakeholder group for taxis

Park City leaders are preparing to seat a group meant to address issues related to the taxi industry and the wider business of for-hire vehicles, a step that officials will take shortly after a polarizing discussion about a ride service.

The stakeholder group is expected to address licensing and other, unspecified issues related to regulations. City Hall policies, procedures and contracts oftentimes impact the taxi and for-hire vehicle industries in Park City. The industries have been interested in issues like business licensing and special-event plans, as examples. The interest in City Hall policies have appeared more intense in recent years amid competition from the rise of ride-sharing services like Uber.

The industry most recently closely watched City Hall's scrapped discussions about hiring a firm to provide free rides covering short distances, something known as microtransit. City Hall on Tuesday indicated it would not hire a firm to provide a microtransit service, a decision that was made two days before the Park City Council was poised to vote on a contract.

The stakeholder group is expected to meet at least four times – Oct. 2, Oct. 30, Nov. 20 and Dec. 11, according to a City Hall posting seeking application for people to serve. The meetings are scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

The posting indicates people from the taxi and for-hire vehicle industries as well as representatives from the lodging, restaurant and broader business communities could be tapped for the stakeholder group.

The application seeks information about the type of organization someone would represent as a member of the stakeholder group. It also inquires about a person's interest in serving and their background.

Applications are due on Monday, Sept. 25 and may be submitted to Minda Stockdale, an executive assistant in the municipal government.

Park City Municipal Corp.

c/o Minda Stockdale

P.O. Box 1480

Park City, UT

84060