Park City High School principal takes personal leave

Bob O'Connor, principal of Park City High School, is taking a personal leave effective immediately.

The Park City School District made the announcement in a newsletter after O'Connor alerted high school staff Wednesday afternoon.

"We are cognizant of the many facets of this situation and (are) working to ensure stability for our staff and students at the high school," said Superintendent Ember Conley in the newsletter. "When we have information that we can share, we will provide it. We ask for understanding and respect for Mr. O'Connor's privacy."

The newsletter also states that counselors will be available to assist students and staff with any concerns.

Conley said that O'Connor, who has been principal since August 2012, is a respected administrator and a valued community member.

"We offer our support and will continue to do all we can for the staff and students at the high school," she said.