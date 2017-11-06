Park City Howl-O-Ween transit: a car, a bus or a broomstick?

Some may have flown on a broomstick to the Howl-O-Ween celebration on Main Street on Halloween.

Others likely opted for the Park City buses or private automobiles.

City Hall wants to learn more about the transportation method people used to reach the festivities, part of the municipal government's efforts to better craft transit plans during special events. Officials posted an unscientific survey on the City Hall website inquiring about transit and transportation topics related to the event itself.

The 14-question survey asks someone to compare the traffic on Halloween to the congestion on the roads during past festivities on Oct. 31. The officials also want to learn when someone left for Main Street and how long it took to get there as well as when did they leave the event and how long it took to get home.

City Hall asks about what motivated someone to choose the transportation method and "what might make you more inclined to use alternative forms of transportation (e.g. transit, walking, or biking) in the future."

The municipal government's transit, transportation planning and special events staffers will study the results of the survey. It is scheduled to be posted until Nov. 17.

The Howl-O-Ween celebration has become a large event during the fall shoulder season, drawing families with trick-or-treating children as well as teens and adults enjoying the festivities. A parade of costumed dogs is the highlight of the Main Street celebration. The Park City Police Department estimated there were more than 8,000 people on Main Street.

The survey was posted as City Hall continues to consider options to lessen the impact of Park City's busy calendar of special events on the community. Much of the discussion is focused on issues in Old Town.

The transit system is one of the key elements as plans are crafted for special events. A robust transit system reduces the number of private vehicles headed to Old Town, where parking is limited in the Main Street core and restricted to permit holders in the surrounding neighborhood.

The survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/373XFZV.