Park City Mountain Resort announces end to public night skiing

Park City Mountain Resort is ending its public night skiing offering this season, according to a press release from the resort Thursday morning.

The release states that guests’ demand for night skiing has declined in recent years. The Payday and First Time lifts will close to the public at 4 p.m.

Local development training teams have continued to utilize the mountain during night skiing hours, and the resort will continue the offering for Park City Ski & Snowboard and other local youth clubs. The teams will now have more space for training.

“Park City Mountain remains committed to providing a first-rate venue for local youth developmental team ski racers to train and develop their skills,” the release states.

The resort’s Park City base area is scheduled to open Nov. 17, while the Canyons Village side of the resort is slated for a Nov. 22 opening.