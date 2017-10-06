Park City murder case ends with guilty verdict

A 3rd District Court jury on Friday afternoon convicted a man of murder in a February 2016 shooting death in Park City, the Summit County attorney said.

The jury also convicted James Henfling, 29, of felony discharge of a firearm, County Attorney Margaret Olson said. Sentencing is scheduled Jan. 10.

Henfling shot Jose Fernandez in a Park City condominium. The shooting occurred during a fight, the prosecutors said. Fernandez was a well-known figure who worked at the No Name Saloon & Grill and Boneyard Saloon & Wine Dive.

Henfling's attorney, Scott Williams, declined to comment outside the court after the verdict was read.