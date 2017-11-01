Park City officers stop numerous drivers

The Park City Police Department last week continued to pull over numerous drivers, including several times when strings of drivers were pulled over in quick succession.

It was the second consecutive week of concentrated stops in Park City as police officers continued to conduct traffic patrols.

In one string of cases last week, on Sunday, Oct. 29, at least 16 drivers were pulled over in the morning and early afternoon. Suspected violations included failing to stop at a stop sign and speeding. The drivers were stopped on streets like Meadows Drive, S.R. 224 and the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive.

Another set of cases was logged on Friday, Oct. 27. The Police Department reported pulling over at least 19 drivers between 8:28 p.m. and 11:39 p.m. Suspected violations included taillight problems and failing to stop at a red light. The stops occurred on streets like S.R. 248 and Deer Valley Drive.

The Police Department in the week before also stopped strings of drivers.