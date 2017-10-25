Park City, other ballots start to trickle in as Election Day nears

Registered voters in Park City and in the municipalities on the East Side of Summit County likely received their ballots by the beginning of the workweek.

And some have already sent them back to the Summit County Clerk's Office.

The mail-in voting period was ongoing more than two weeks before Election Day itself, Nov. 7. The Clerk's Office on Tuesday morning reported it had received approximately 1,000 returned ballots. The breakdown of the municipalities of the returned ballots was not immediately known.

It is a small percentage of the ballots that are expected to be returned, but the numbers illustrate the condensed nature of the election season as a result of the vote-by-mail option.

Election officials say the mail-in voting is expected to increase turnout by making casting a ballot more convenient.

"It's just a good start," Kent Jones, the Summit County clerk, said.

The ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 6, the day before the election. But voters also have the option of putting a ballot in drop boxes, which have been placed throughout Summit County. The drop boxes are in the city hall buildings in the municipalities, including the Marsac Building in Park City. The drop boxes are available during regular business hours of the municipal buildings. The Clerk's Office has also put a drop box at Bell's Silver Creek service station. Ballots may be placed in any of the drop boxes regardless of a voter's city of residence.

Kellie Robinson, the chief deputy county clerk, said the office collects ballots left in drop boxes on Tuesdays and Fridays.

If someone does not vote through the mail based on them not receiving a ballot or an issue with their address, they may cast a ballot on a touchscreen machine on Election Day itself.

Machines will be put in the city hall buildings of the municipalities on Election Day. Once someone is finished making their selections, a completed ballot will be printed for the voter.

The person will put the ballot in a sealed envelope and give it to an election official to be counted with other ballots that are provisional.

If someone loses a ballot that arrived through the mail, the Clerk's Office will mail another ballot if contacted by Nov. 2. If a ballot is lost later than Nov. 2, a voter should cast a ballot at a city hall on Election Day.

The Clerk's Office anticipates the voting will proceed without major issues. Robinson said the mechanics of the primary election earlier in the year, which was also conducted through the mail, went well.

"We're expecting it to go pretty much the same as the primary did," Robinson said, describing a "very smooth" balloting process earlier in the year.

The Park City election is the most notable in Summit County this year. Park City Councilor Andy Beerman and Dana Williams, a former three-term mayor, are seeking the mayor's office. Four people are seeking one of two Park City Council seats on the ballot. They are incumbent City Councilor Tim Henney, environmental activist Josh Hobson, Park City Planning Commissioner Steve Joyce and Mark Blue, who brings a diverse background to the campaign.

For more information about the voting process, contact the Clerk's Office at 615-3203 or 615-3204.