Park City Planning Commissioner raises voice at Treasure developer

The Park City Planning Commission meeting about Treasure included a tense moment between Adam Strachan, who is the panel's chair, and a representative of the development partnership, Pat Sweeney. The Planning Commission spent time early in the meeting discussing the documents outlining an overall 1980s approval that involved the Treasure land and nearby parcels, asking which version should guide the talks.

Sweeney told the Planning Commission the intent of the documents, dating back more than 30 years, were different than portrayed by City Hall staffers now reviewing the project. Strachan and Sweeney briefly seemed to be speaking over each other's comments, prompting Strachan to raise his voice.

"Let me finish, Pat," Strachan told Sweeney, describing that the panel needs the documentation that will guide a decision on Treasure.

Sweeney said the information sought by the Planning Commission has been available for years, some of it since the 1970s.

It was a rare raised voice by a Planning Commissioner during the lengthy talks about Treasure and was likely a result of the difficult nature of recent meetings about the project as the panel prepares for a possible vote before the end of the year. The discussions at recent meetings have seemed especially tough, with Planning Commissioners and the Treasure side appearing to disagree on a range of critical issues.