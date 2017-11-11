Park City police arrest man after road rage confrontation

The Park City Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man after a confrontation the authorities describe as a rare incident of road rage on a city street.

Phil Kirk, a department captain, said one of the drivers called the police at 4:55 p.m. describing the incident. The person told the police he was traveling westbound on Kearns Boulevard close to Park City High School when the other driver, in a four-door Toyota, pulled out of an apartment complex and into the turning lane, Kirk said.

The person in the Toyota made an obscene gesture, the police were told. Both of them pulled over and the person in the Toyota spit on the other driver, the report indicated. The other driver called the police and followed the person in the Toyota to a gas station. The confrontation continued there. Kirk said police officers found witnesses who reported seeing the other driver punch the person in the Toyota. The police saw the Toyota driver with a swollen area above the left eye, Kirk said.

The police arrested the other driver on an assault charge. The man is 46 years old and a Park City resident.

Kirk said road rage is uncommon in Park City. He said drivers are typically "considerate" to each other in Park City.