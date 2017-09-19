Park City police blotter

On Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2:57 p.m., a person on Sunrise Circle requested to speak to an officer about several orange stickers that had been placed on a vehicle. Public police logs did not provide details, but sometimes the authorities put stickers on vehicles when they must be moved.

The police received a report from someone on Crestline Drive at 2:14 p.m. about two sport utility vehicles racing and honking horns. There were teens inside the vehicles, the police were told.

Someone at 1:11 p.m. reported a large number of vehicles parked in places that made it difficult for drivers to pass on Royal Street. The police were told the parked vehicles narrowed the street, effectively making it a one-way road.

The Police Department received two reports logged as suspected disturbing the peace in quick succession in the Main Street core. The first one, on Main Street, was reported at 1:24 a.m. and the other one was logged 20 minutes later on Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer pulled over a driver at 12:13 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive after the person reportedly did not dim the headlights.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, loud music was reported on Kearns Boulevard at 11:04 p.m. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Sept. 15 at 9:11 p.m., the police received a complaint about a broken sprinkler somewhere along Empire Avenue. Water was seen shooting 30 feet into the air, the police were told.

A stop sign was seen on the ground at 7:11 p.m. on Guardsman Connection. The person who contacted the Police Department was concerned drivers would not stop. The police considered the downed stop sign a traffic hazard.

At 12:32 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Swede Alley. The victim's vehicle suffered damage to a taillight and a bumper, the police were told. The damage occurred within 45 minutes of the police report.

On Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:26 p.m., water was seen surfacing from a manhole on Marsac Avenue outside the north side of the Marsac Building. The Police Department indicated the water was a result of a utility issue.

A car was reported to have been vandalized somewhere along Park Avenue at 2:01 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

At 9:38 a.m., the police received a report that an electric bike had been left outside a hotel on S.R. 224. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted an officer to retrieve the bicycle.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 12:43 p.m., someone reported a dog jumped on a vehicle on S.R. 224 at Guardsman Pass. The dog left scratches on the vehicle, the police were told.

A construction vehicle reportedly hit a rock wall on Sampson Avenue sometime before 8:22 a.m. The Police Department indicated the case was civil in nature rather than criminal.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 9:21 p.m., a broken sprinkler was reported on Deer Valley Drive.

At 4:44 p.m., a car was reportedly seen driving on a bicycle path off Kearns Boulevard.