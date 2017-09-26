Park City police blotter

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the Park City Police Department reported problems on roads at the upper elevations as some of the first snow of the season arrived.

The Police Department said vehicles had problems on Guardsman Connection. The police summoned Park City snowplows. The police also said between 15 and 20 vehicles had problems on S.R. 224 on the route to Guardsman Pass. The Police Department said officers were on the scene for several hours helping drivers. The department also said trees fell onto roads as a result of the snow.

The route to Guardsman Pass was later temporarily closed, the police said.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the police said two vehicles slid off the road in the vicinity of Guardsman Pass based on the weather.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Saturday, Sept. 23, during the late-night hours, two cases logged as suspected disorderly conduct were reported. One of them was on Park Avenue while the other was at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

At 1:30 a.m., the police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Hillside Avenue after an officer reportedly watched the driver commit unspecified traffic offenses. The police said an officer ticketed the person on counts that included having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

On Friday, Sept. 22, during the late-night hours, a fight was reported at a Main Street nightclub. The police said the people were separated by the time officers arrived. None of the people involved wanted to press charges, the police said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the police received a report that a woman was sleeping in a van that was seen close to Miners Hospital.

At 2:24 p.m., the police received a report from a property manager that a man was found living in a residence where he should not be. The report was logged on the 3000 block of Solamere Drive. The police said officers found the man did not have a right to be there. The police arrested the man on a charge of criminal trespass. He also was wanted on an unspecified arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the overnight hours, employees at a Main Street nightclub stopped an officer about a man, described as unruly, who reportedly left before paying a tab. An officer found the man and ordered him not to return to the nightclub.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the police received a report that a driver hit a pedestrian-skier bridge in Deer Valley and left without providing information. The police found a suspect and issued a citation.