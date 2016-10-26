Park City police blotter: Deer, moose, raccoons seen in Park City | ParkRecord.com

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of reports involving wildlife encounters, including sightings of two deer that were apparently injured.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, a deer suffering from what appeared to be a broken leg was seen somewhere along Park Avenue at 7:43 a.m. It was on the side of the road, the police were told.

On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:03 p.m., another deer suffering what appeared to be a broken leg was seen along Meadows Drive, close to a speed-limit sign. The police indicated the deer might have been struck by a vehicle.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, meanwhile, the police received two reports involving a raccoon on the same day. At 4:29 p.m., a raccoon was seen in bushes along Swede Alley. Earlier that day, at 10:23 a.m., a raccoon, possibly injured, was spotted on a patio on Main Street.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 12:59 p.m., a moose and a calf were seen at or close to the trolley turnaround on Main Street.

Wildlife is plentiful in the Park City area, and reports of moose and deer are common. It is rarer, though, for the police to receive calls about raccoon sightings.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:45 a.m., a person was suspected to be intoxicated at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue.

The police were called to the 200 block of Woodside Avenue at 2:16 a.m., when a party was reported in the vicinity. People outside were loud, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:05 p.m., someone found a wallet outside the Park City Ice Arena and contacted the police. The wallet was found in a parking lot.

The police at 2:34 p.m. received a complaint that linens were stolen from a home along Norfolk Avenue on two occasions. The police classified the case as a suspected burglary.

A water-main issue was reported on Telemark Drive at 2:26 p.m. The problem was in the street and in front of a house, according to the police. Department logs did not provide details about the issues, though.

The police responded to a traffic accident along Swede Alley at 12:01 p.m. The police said the accident occurred in a parking lot. Nobody was injured and the airbags were not triggered, the police said.

Graffiti was found in a bathroom on Sullivan Road, a small street that borders City Park, at 10:57 a.m. The police classified the case as criminal mischief.

The police at 2:39 a.m. received a complaint from someone on the 1400 block of Park Avenue, who indicated a man ran onto a driveway, hid behind a fire hydrant and then ran up the street. The police classified the case as suspicious.

On Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:14 p.m., a driver was reported to be swerving across lanes and cutting through traffic on S.R. 224.

A wallet was reportedly stolen somewhere along Park Avenue at 4:47 p.m.

An assault was logged somewhere along Marsac Avenue at 3:18 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Two people were reportedly seen close to or atop a waterworks facility off Mellow Mountain Road at 9:54 a.m. The police classified the case as trespassing.

The police at 2:47 a.m. received a complaint that a strobe light was left blinking on a bicycle on Prospector Avenue. The police were told nobody was nearby. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9:06 p.m., the police were called to Homestake Road, where three youngsters were reported to be “messing with bikes,” according to department logs. The youngsters had a flashlight, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A construction Dumpster was reported to be partially blocking the road in the vicinity of Sunny Slopes Drive and Meadows Drive at 4:44 p.m.