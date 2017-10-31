Park City Police Blotter: Hit-and-run and animals spotted

On Sunday, Oct. 29, at 11:05 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

An animal, described as large, was seen on a trail off Sampson Avenue at 7:28 p.m. The police were told the animal might have been a moose. The person who contacted the Police Department "feels stuck" on the trail since the animal blocked the person's path, according to public police logs.

At 2:19 a.m., the police received a report from a cleaning crew that a man was seen sleeping in the vicinity of a bank machine on Park Avenue. The man was possibly intoxicated, the police said.

At 1:18 a.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street after reportedly observing the vehicle fail to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The crosswalk was at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, at 12:52 p.m., a man, described as naked, was reportedly seen in a Park Avenue hotel. A person apparently attempted to throw a towel to him, according to Police Department logs. The police classified the circumstances as suspicious.

On Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:37 a.m., a basement was reported to be flooded somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. The Police Department indicated the water was a result of a utility issue.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, at 3:21 p.m., two people were reportedly seen drinking alcohol on the street on Sidewinder Drive. The Police Department classified the case as suspected intoxication.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street at 1:54 a.m. A streetlight was knocked over, the police said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 5:12 p.m., one vehicle reportedly backed into another one on Three Kings Drive. The Police Department classified the case as a hit-and-run accident.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded at a Marsac Avenue building at 4:46 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

At 11:13 a.m., the police received a report that a vehicle had been vandalized with a key in the parking lot of Park City High School.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 12:50 p.m., the police received a report about a case that may have involved road rage. The report was filed on Lucky John Drive, but public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

The police at 12:04 p.m. received a report of a construction crew working on the roadway at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. Only one lane was open, but there was not a flagger directing traffic, the police were told. The Police Department was also told drivers headed in different directions were attempting to use the same lane.

On Monday, Oct. 23, at 7:21 p.m., a truck was reportedly seen idling the engine for 30 minutes somewhere along Main Street. The Police Department indicated the case involved a suspected violation of City Hall's rules against idling.

A driver hit a deer somewhere along Marsac Avenue at 5:52 p.m.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 12:19 p.m. in a parking lot on Prospector Avenue. A little earlier, at 11:24 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Monitor Drive. The damage occurred several days prior to the report to the police.