Park City police blotter: Police pull over a string of drivers

The Park City Police Department last week pulled over numerous drivers, including several concentrated strings of stops.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, police officers stopped at least five drivers over the course of a little more than two hours starting at 8:20 p.m., including on the 900 block of Main Street and on westbound U.S. 40. Public police logs did not provide details about the suspected offenses.

Earlier that day, between 3:03 and 10:38 a.m., another string of at least nine traffic stops was logged, including a driver who reportedly committed a lane violation on the 1500 block of Deer Valley Drive and a driver suspected of speeding at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, meanwhile, police officers pulled over at least 14 drivers between 7:42 p.m. and 11:28 p.m. Police Department logs indicated one of the vehicles was seen without the headlights illuminated in the vicinity of Main Street and Deer Valley Drive while another vehicle was seen with an obstructed license plate.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Oct. 22, someone found a wallet in Park City and turned it in at the Park Avenue police station at 2:39 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about where the wallet was found.

At 2:55 a.m., someone on Park Avenue reported hearing sounds like fireworks outside a home.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, at 10:33 p.m., the police fielded a report about loud music somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. The police were told the music was emanating from a commercial area. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone on Aerie Drive at 7:32 p.m. reported hearing barking dogs. The dogs were next door, the police were told.

Someone reported losing a purse on Main Street at 5:38 p.m.

The police at 4:49 p.m. received a report of a sighting involving a man in a car with lots of boxes inside. The report was logged on Crestline Drive. The police were told the person may be living in the car. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department received a complaint at 11:11 a.m. about a man who might be illegally leaving unspecified items in a dumpster on Homestake Road. The person who contacted the department indicated there are photos of a truck the man was apparently driving.

On Friday, Oct. 20, at 1:42 p.m., a power line was reported to be hanging 15 feet above the road somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. The Police Department considered the line a traffic hazard.

The Police Department at 12:23 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Norfolk Avenue claiming a construction crew used water from a residence. The crew also parked in a driveway, the police were told.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, at 2:15 p.m., the police received a complaint that a bus with Idaho license plates was seen idling the engine on Swede Alley. It had been there for an hour, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected violation of Park City's idling prohibition. Just earlier, at 1:45 p.m., a charter bus was reportedly seen idling the engine in the vicinity of Swede Alley or Main Street. It had been idling for 30 minutes, the police were told. It was not clear from public police logs whether the two reports involved the same bus.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 2:27 a.m., a man was reported to be passed out in the back of a taxi in the vicinity of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The Police Department classified the case as suspected intoxication.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10:59 a.m., a dump truck reportedly hit a delivery truck on Guardsman Connection Road. The delivery truck apparently suffered a scrape on a bumper, according to police logs. The Police Department classified the case as a hit-and-run accident.

On Monday, Oct. 16, at 2:42 p.m., the police and City Hall's code enforcers were summoned to Main Street, where someone reportedly was giving out unspecified samples. An administrative citation was given, the police said.

At 1:53 p.m., a load of gravel reportedly fell from a truck in the vicinity of Deer Valley Drive and Solamere Drive. The gravel blocked the road, the police were told.