Park City Police Blotter: Two reports of vehicle break ins this week

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of vehicle break-ins, but few details were released about the cases.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 4:45 p.m., a vehicle break-in was logged somewhere along Prospector Avenue. Unspecified items were taken from a box atop the vehicle, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 3:25 p.m., a break-in was reported on Three Kings Drive. The damage apparently occurred the night before the police were contacted. Public police logs did not provide details about the damage or losses.

Anyone with information may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 5, police officers stopped a series of drivers in the afternoon and early evening hours. The Police Department reported six drivers were pulled over between 4:40 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on streets like S.R. 224 and Little Kate Road. Public police logs did not provide details about the suspected violations.

Someone on Woodside Avenue at 2:54 p.m. reported people were parking on a sidewalk. The vehicles were left in front of a no-parking sign, the police were told.

A case logged as suspected intoxication was reported on Daly Avenue at 11:58 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Vehicles were reportedly seen parked in the middle of the road on Monarch Drive at 10:02 a.m. The Police Department apparently left warnings on the vehicles.

A fight was reported on Main Street at 12:54 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11:39 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver suspected of speeding. The police said the vehicle was seen driving at 60 mph on southbound Deer Valley Drive, where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The officer stopped the driver at or close to the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley.

A police officer stopped a driver at 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue and 12th Street, indicating the vehicle's rear license plate was not illuminated. The officer issued a written warning.

A suspected violation of Park City's rules against vehicle idling was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 6:15 p.m.

The Police Department at 8:59 a.m. received a complaint about an online advertisement for a rental in Park City that might have been a scam. The report was logged on Belle Starr Court, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the rental was on that street or whether the street was the location of the person who contacted the Police Department.

On Friday, Nov. 3 at 11:19 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 9th Street after reportedly observing the vehicle without the headlights illuminated.

At 11:13 a.m., the police received a complaint that several cars were parked in the street along Woodside Avenue. They were left in front of no-parking signs, the police were told.

A driver at 9:40 a.m. told the police they hit something in the road at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. The police were told oil was leaking from the vehicle and a tow truck was needed. Public police logs did not provide details about the sort of object the driver may have struck. The Police Department said nobody was injured.

At 1:31 a.m., the Police Department received a complaint that a vehicle was driving slowly through a parking lot on Park Avenue. The driver "appeared to be casing" vehicles, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Thursday, Nov. 2 at 1:02 a.m., the police were told an electric bike was left at a Prospector Avenue building instead of being returned to a designated location that is part of the electric bicycling program. The police were told the bicycle was locked up outside the building.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 10:43 a.m., people reportedly threw rocks at a car in Park City, damaging the vehicle. The Police Department indicated the case was civil rather than criminal in nature.

At 1:14 a.m., a person was suspected to be intoxicated on Main Street.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, a homeless camp was reportedly spotted somewhere off Deer Valley Drive at 3:28 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details. At 3:07 p.m., meanwhile, a suitcase was reportedly seen locked to a tree on a trail off Deer Valley Drive. It was not clear from public police logs whether the to cases are related.

On Monday, Oct. 30 at 6:58 p.m., the police received a report of someone seeing sparks from a vehicle with a trailer driving in the vicinity of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive.

Someone at 5:29 p.m. reported a film crew was parked on Hillside Avenue.

A wallet someone found was turned in at the Park Avenue police station at 10:05 a.m.