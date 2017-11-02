Park City police investigate major crime scene

The Park City Police Department on Thursday morning was investigating what was described as a major crime scene on the 1600 block of Bonanza Drive.

The department did not immediately release details of the nature of the case or whether there were injuries.

Part of the investigation at 9 a.m. was focused just outside the Park Regency hotel and in part of the parking lot. Investigators wearing booties to protect evidence were searching a small grassy area with a metal detector. They were also searching the parking lot and a mulched area nearby. One investigator was seen reaching into the mulched area with an instrument used to collect evidence.

Police tape cordoned off part of the parking lot.

The Police Department did not immediately release information about the investigation and said details would be made public later in the morning.

As of 9:45 a.m., no suspects related to the incident had been booked into the Summit County Jail, according to an official.