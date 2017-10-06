Park City police told of homeless camps

The Park City Police Department in late September received a series of reports involving sightings of people suspected to be homeless or encampments where someone could be living, a string of cases logged as temperatures started to dip and the first snow of the season fell.

Homelessness is rare in Park City, but the recent cases follow in the months after another set of reports that stretched through part of last winter and spring.

Some of the cases in late September included:

on Sept. 29 at 9:47 a.m., the police received a report of someone finding unspecified evidence of a homeless person camping inside or in the vicinity of a garage on Park Avenue.

on Sept. 29 at 9:41 a.m., the Police Department logged a report of a sighting of a white tent close to the Rail Trail as it passes Prospector. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said an officer found a homeless person while investigating the report. The person agreed to leave, Kirk said.

on Sept. 27 at 2:08 p.m., a person, apparently part of a construction crew, reported seeing a tent with belongings in a wooded area behind a property on Crescent Road.

on Sept. 25 at 10:39 p.m., a person was reportedly seen possibly staying in a car during the overnight hours on Guardsman Connection.

City Hall prohibits camping in the city limits. The law essentially makes it illegal for someone to reside inside Park City without a place to live.

Kirk said trail users primarily filed the recent reports. Police officers who investigated some of the reports found campsites that appeared to be abandoned. Kirk said officers investigate campsites to determine whether there are hazards like fires or violations of health codes. They also attempt to contact the people to learn whether they have the permission of property owners of the camps are on private land, he said.

Kirk said he suspects some of the recent sightings involved older camps that were not discovered when they were set up.