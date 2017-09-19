Park City readies to spend $680K for free rides

Park City staffers have recommended a Florida firm receive a controversial contract to provide free rides covering short distances, the second time since the summer City Hall has formally supported a deal with Downtowner, App, Inc.

The Park City Council on Thursday is scheduled to consider a $680,431 contract. A selection committee consisting of City Hall and County Courthouse staffers unanimously supported an agreement with Downtowner App, Inc. over bids submitted by four other companies. The service is known as microtransit. It would use Chevrolet Bolt vehicles that are powered by electricity, something that would advance City Hall's environmental efforts.

The deal covers six months and is seen as a pilot program. The service will operate on an app-based system. Someone will order a ride on the app and be taken for free from a bus stop or to a stop. Rides must begin and end within the same service area. Officials divided Park City and a small portion of the Snyderville Basin into a series of service areas. City Hall sees the free rides as extensions of the fare-free bus system that has long operated in Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

"We're really excited about the project. We're looking forward to seeing it approved," Travis Gleason, one of the founders of Downtowner App, Inc., said on Tuesday.

Gleason said he plans to attend the City Council meeting and intends to speak in more detail about the service after the vote.

Park City officials envision a microtransit system as a service that could cut traffic by providing a free ride service once someone is at a bus stop. It is part of City Hall's broad traffic-fighting measures. The service would run during the ski season.

Recommended Stories For You

The price tag soared from the discussions in the summer about a service. The City Council at that time rejected a $358,727 contract with Downtowner App, Inc., requested changes to the details of a service and ordered another bidding process. In a report issued Monday, City Hall staffers attributed the increased cost to the wider area of service than the earlier proposal and a start date during the busy ski season, which will require more vehicles and staffers.

There has been widespread concern in the Park City-area transportation industry about the prospects of City Hall hiring a firm to offer free rides. The transportation companies have argued the service could cut into business, saying short rides like those provided by a microtransit service are important to their numbers. Some of the changes to the service between the two bidding processes were meant to assuage concerns, but it is likely there will be continued resistance at the meeting on Thursday.

One of the other firms that submitted a proposal plans to attend the meeting on Thursday. Sam Rubin, who owns Mountain Transportation Network, said he hopes the City Council is open to the other alternatives. He is disappointed with the recommendation that the deal go to Downtowner App, Inc. Rubin, as an example, said his firm's proposal better interacted with the app for the City Hall bus service.

"Our solution was $400,000 cheaper. It covers the city a lot better. It provides a better solution," Rubin said.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Marsac Building. A hearing is planned prior to a vote.